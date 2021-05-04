Polaris Names Michael Speetzen CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) said Michael Speetzen has been named chief executive officer and appointed to the Board. Bob Mack has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer. Mack will continue to oversee Polaris' Corporate Development and Global Adjacent Markets teams. Speetzen and Mack have been serving as the company's interim CEO and interim CFO, respectively, since January.

Speetzen joined Polaris in 2015 as executive vice president, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the company, Speetzen was senior vice president and CFO of Xylem, Inc.

