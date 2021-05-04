Markets
PII

Polaris Names Michael Speetzen CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) said Michael Speetzen has been named chief executive officer and appointed to the Board. Bob Mack has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer. Mack will continue to oversee Polaris' Corporate Development and Global Adjacent Markets teams. Speetzen and Mack have been serving as the company's interim CEO and interim CFO, respectively, since January.

Speetzen joined Polaris in 2015 as executive vice president, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the company, Speetzen was senior vice president and CFO of Xylem, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PII

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular