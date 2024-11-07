News & Insights

Polaris Media Reports Strong Q3 Results Amid Digital Growth

November 07, 2024 — 01:04 am EST

Polaris Media ASA (DE:93J) has released an update.

Polaris Media continues its strong financial performance with a 25% rise in results for the third quarter, driven by growth in digital subscriptions and online shopping package distribution. The company also announced an extraordinary dividend of 1 billion NOK following a strategic share sale. Despite a decline in advertising revenue, Polaris Media remains optimistic about its digital transformation and strategic investments.

