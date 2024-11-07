Polaris Media Reports Strong Q3 Results Amid Digital Growth

Polaris Media ASA (DE:93J) has released an update.

Polaris Media continues its strong financial performance with a 25% rise in results for the third quarter, driven by growth in digital subscriptions and online shopping package distribution. The company also announced an extraordinary dividend of 1 billion NOK following a strategic share sale. Despite a decline in advertising revenue, Polaris Media remains optimistic about its digital transformation and strategic investments.

For further insights into DE:93J stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.