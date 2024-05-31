News & Insights

Stocks

Polaris Media Insider Acquires Significant Shareholding

May 31, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Polaris Media ASA (DE:93J) has released an update.

Blommenholm Industrier AS, closely associated with Polaris Media ASA’s board chair Trond Berger, has purchased 1.9 million shares of the company at a price of NOK 75 per share. The transaction, which occurred outside of a trading venue, involved a total sum of NOK 142.5 million.

For further insights into DE:93J stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.