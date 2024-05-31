Polaris Media Insider Acquires Significant Shareholding

Polaris Media ASA (DE:93J) has released an update.

Blommenholm Industrier AS, closely associated with Polaris Media ASA’s board chair Trond Berger, has purchased 1.9 million shares of the company at a price of NOK 75 per share. The transaction, which occurred outside of a trading venue, involved a total sum of NOK 142.5 million.

