Polaris Media Announces Extraordinary Dividend After Share Sale

Polaris Media ASA has announced an extraordinary cash dividend of 1 billion NOK following the successful sale of its shares in FINN and Schibsted ASA, marking a significant profit and financial flexibility for future developments. This dividend proposal, equivalent to approximately 20.40 NOK per share, awaits approval at the upcoming general meeting. The sale and strategic decisions reflect Polaris Media’s effective value creation and confidence in Schibsted Marketplaces.

