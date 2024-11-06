News & Insights

Stocks

Polaris Media Announces Extraordinary Dividend After Share Sale

November 06, 2024 — 01:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Polaris Media ASA (DE:93J) has released an update.

Polaris Media ASA has announced an extraordinary cash dividend of 1 billion NOK following the successful sale of its shares in FINN and Schibsted ASA, marking a significant profit and financial flexibility for future developments. This dividend proposal, equivalent to approximately 20.40 NOK per share, awaits approval at the upcoming general meeting. The sale and strategic decisions reflect Polaris Media’s effective value creation and confidence in Schibsted Marketplaces.

For further insights into DE:93J stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.