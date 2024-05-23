Polaris Ltd. Holds Successful EGM in Singapore

Polaris Ltd. (SG:5BI) has released an update.

Polaris Ltd. conducted an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on May 7, 2024, at its Singapore office with key executives and board members in attendance, including the Chairman, Mr. Soennerstedt Carl Johan Pontus. A quorum was established, and the meeting proceeded with business as outlined in the previously circulated Notice of EGM. Shareholder attendance was documented, but individual names were withheld in compliance with personal data protection laws.

For further insights into SG:5BI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.