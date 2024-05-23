News & Insights

Stocks

Polaris Ltd. Holds Successful EGM in Singapore

May 23, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Polaris Ltd. (SG:5BI) has released an update.

Polaris Ltd. conducted an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on May 7, 2024, at its Singapore office with key executives and board members in attendance, including the Chairman, Mr. Soennerstedt Carl Johan Pontus. A quorum was established, and the meeting proceeded with business as outlined in the previously circulated Notice of EGM. Shareholder attendance was documented, but individual names were withheld in compliance with personal data protection laws.

