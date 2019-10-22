Polaris Industries Raises FY19 EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) raised the lower end of its earnings guidance range for fiscal 2019, based on its year-to-date performance.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.20 to $6.30 per share, compared to the prior outlook range of $6.10 to $6.30 per share.

The company also now projects annual sales to grow about 12 percent, compared to the prior projection for a 12 to 13 percent growth.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.16 per share on sales growth of 12.4 percent to $6.83 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

