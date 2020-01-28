Markets
Polaris Industries Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Up 7% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, flat with prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.79, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter sales were $1.74 billion on a reported and adjusted basis, up seven percent from reported and adjusted sales of $1.63 billion, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

For the full year 2020, adjusted net income is expected to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.05 per share. Sales are expected to increase in the range of 2 percent to 4 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.84.

