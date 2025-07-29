Polaris Industries Guides Q3 Sales In Line With Estimates; Stock Up 8% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, automotive manufacturer Polaris Industries, Inc. (PII) provided sales guidance for the full-year 2025 between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion.

On average, 13 analysts polled expect the company to report sales of $1.76 billion for the quarter. The Company said it continues to withhold full year 2025 guidance due to trade and economic uncertainty.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.