Polaris Industries Guides FY21 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) initiated adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2021, well above analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.45 to $8.75 per share on sales between $7.95 billion and $8.15 billion, an increase of 13% to 16% from last year

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.80 per share on sales of $7.40 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.