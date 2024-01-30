Polaris Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $103.4 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $195.5 million, or $3.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Polaris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.4 million or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.8% to $2.289 billion from $2.404 billion last year.

Polaris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $103.4 Mln. vs. $195.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.81 vs. $3.34 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.60 -Revenue (Q4): $2.289 Bln vs. $2.404 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.