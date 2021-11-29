Polaris Inc. (PII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Polaris Inc. (PII) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.34, the dividend yield is 2.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PII was $119.34, representing a -19.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.73 and a 28.9% increase over the 52 week low of $92.58.

PII is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). PII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.62. Zacks Investment Research reports PII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.45%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

