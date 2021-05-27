Polaris Inc. (PII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Polaris Inc. (PII) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.61% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $131.08, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PII was $131.08, representing a -11.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.73 and a 54.7% increase over the 52 week low of $84.73.

PII is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) and Pool Corporation (POOL). PII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.1. Zacks Investment Research reports PII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.99%, compared to an industry average of 21.9%.

