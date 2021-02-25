Polaris Inc. (PII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Polaris Inc. (PII) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.63 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.61% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PII was $126.11, representing a -2.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $129 and a 237.6% increase over the 52 week low of $37.36.

PII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). PII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.9. Zacks Investment Research reports PII's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.62%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PII as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 26.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PII at 2.15%.

