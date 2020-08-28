Dividends
PII

Polaris Inc. (PII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Polaris Inc. (PII) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.12, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PII was $104.12, representing a -5.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.30 and a 178.73% increase over the 52 week low of $37.36.

PII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). PII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.91. Zacks Investment Research reports PII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.11%, compared to an industry average of -23.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PII as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)
  • ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an increase of 30.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PII at 0.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PII

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular