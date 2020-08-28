Polaris Inc. (PII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Polaris Inc. (PII) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.12, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PII was $104.12, representing a -5.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.30 and a 178.73% increase over the 52 week low of $37.36.

PII is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). PII's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.91. Zacks Investment Research reports PII's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.11%, compared to an industry average of -23.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PII through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PII as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ)

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKJ with an increase of 30.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PII at 0.85%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.