Polaris Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $27.7 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $151.7 million, or $2.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Polaris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $41.2 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.4% to $1.722 billion from $2.248 billion last year.

Polaris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $27.7 Mln. vs. $151.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $2.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.722 Bln vs. $2.248 Bln last year.

