Polaris Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $68.7 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $134.3 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Polaris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.3 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $1.961 billion from $2.216 billion last year.

Polaris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $68.7 Mln. vs. $134.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.21 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.961 Bln vs. $2.216 Bln last year.

