Polaris Inc (PII) Stock Jumps 10.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Polaris Inc (PII) shares rallied 10.7% in the last trading session to close at $53.02. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Polaris shares rallied following the company’s announcement that recent changes in tariff policy are not expected to materially affect its full-year 2026 guidance. Polaris is the only major U.S.-headquartered powersports company with substantial domestic manufacturing, operating facilities in Alabama, Indiana and Minnesota. The company is also making efforts to strengthen its relationships with domestic suppliers. It expects 2026 sales to increase by one to three percent compared with 2025.

This snowmobile and ATV maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +53.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.66 billion, up 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Polaris Inc, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PII going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Polaris Inc is part of the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry. Harley-Davidson (HOG), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.8% lower at $22.44. HOG has returned 33% in the past month.

For Harley-Davidson, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.34. This represents a change of -68.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Harley-Davidson currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.