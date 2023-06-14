Polaris Inc (PII) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Polaris Inc (PII) closed the most recent trading day at $120.87, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the snowmobile and ATV maker had gained 17.43% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 26.58% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Polaris Inc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, down 11.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.16 billion, up 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

PII's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.19 per share and revenue of $8.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.02% and +0.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Polaris Inc should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Polaris Inc is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Polaris Inc has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.85 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11, so we one might conclude that Polaris Inc is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PII in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

