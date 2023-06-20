Polaris Inc (PII) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Polaris Inc (PII) closed the most recent trading day at $119.33, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the snowmobile and ATV maker had gained 14.81% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 24.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Polaris Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, down 11.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.19 per share and revenue of $8.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.02% and +0.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Polaris Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Polaris Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Polaris Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.98, which means Polaris Inc is trading at a premium to the group.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

