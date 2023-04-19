Polaris Inc (PII) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Polaris Inc (PII) closed at $108.90, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the snowmobile and ATV maker had lost 1.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Polaris Inc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Polaris Inc is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 34.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.91 billion, down 2.19% from the year-ago period.

PII's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.22 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.73% and -0.3%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Polaris Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.97% lower within the past month. Polaris Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Polaris Inc currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.9, so we one might conclude that Polaris Inc is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PII in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

