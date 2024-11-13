Polaris Holdings Reports Decline Amid Market Challenges

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd (JP:3010) has released an update.

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales and profits dropping sharply compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company remains listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has projected modest earnings per share for the full fiscal year ending in March 2025.

