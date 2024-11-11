News & Insights

Polaris Holdings Expands with New Premier Hotel in Okinawa

November 11, 2024 — 03:23 am EST

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd (JP:3010) has released an update.

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. is set to expand its hotel operations in Okinawa with a new property under its high-class brand, KOKO HOTEL Premier, in central Naha. This strategic move, facilitated through a lease agreement with AQUA RESORT Co., Ltd., aims to enhance Polaris’s corporate value and grow its portfolio with the addition of 173 rooms. The hotel will feature upscale amenities, contributing to Polaris’s long-term growth in the hospitality sector.

