Polaris Holdings Announces Strategic Expansion Plans

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd (JP:3010) has released an update.

Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. is set to strengthen its management team and expand its operational platform by holding an extraordinary shareholders meeting on December 12, 2024. The agenda includes a significant share exchange with Minacia Co., Ltd., leading to its wholly-owned subsidiarization and the election of three new directors to enhance synergies and shareholder value. This strategic move aims to streamline integration and maximize benefits from the merger.

