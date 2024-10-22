Polaris falls -10.0%

Polaris (PII) is down -10.0%, or -$8.05 to $72.14.
- Polaris cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to down 65% from down 52%-62%
- Polaris reports Q3 adjusted EPS 73c, consensus 88c
- PII Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
