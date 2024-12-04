News & Insights

Stocks

Polaris Energy Secures $175M Green Bond Funding

December 04, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Polaris Renewable Energy successfully settled a $175 million green bond issue, securing financing for growth and diversifying cash flow. The bonds, rated BB- by S&P Global Ratings, will help refinance debt and fund renewable energy projects including a wind farm in Puerto Rico. The bond issue saw strong interest from international investors, optimizing Polaris’s capital structure.

For further insights into TSE:PIF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.