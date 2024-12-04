Polaris Energy Secures $175M Green Bond Funding

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) has released an update.

Polaris Renewable Energy successfully settled a $175 million green bond issue, securing financing for growth and diversifying cash flow. The bonds, rated BB- by S&P Global Ratings, will help refinance debt and fund renewable energy projects including a wind farm in Puerto Rico. The bond issue saw strong interest from international investors, optimizing Polaris’s capital structure.

