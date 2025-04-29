POLARIS Earnings Results: $PII Reports Quarterly Earnings

POLARIS ($PII) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of -$0.90 per share, beating estimates of -$0.92 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,535,800,000, missing estimates of $1,560,077,673 by $-24,277,673.

POLARIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of POLARIS stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

POLARIS Government Contracts

We have seen $31,409,652 of award payments to $PII over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

