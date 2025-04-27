POLARIS Earnings Preview: Recent $PII Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

POLARIS ($PII) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,560,077,673 and earnings of -$0.92 per share.
POLARIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of POLARIS stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RWWM, INC. added 1,505,351 shares (+169.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,629,069
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,271,919 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,287,972
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,163,637 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,048,763
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 513,542 shares (+132.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,590,290
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO added 400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,048,000
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 388,050 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,359,441
- NORGES BANK added 350,000 shares (+449.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,167,000
POLARIS Government Contracts
We have seen $31,373,233 of award payments to $PII over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMBINED VEHICLE AND ACCESSORIES DELIVERY ORDER: $14,333,808
- 8510739525!UTVS-4 PASS: $7,195,556
- ARCTIC VEHICLES: $6,499,809
- WINCH IMPROVEMENT AND INTERNAL BYPASS SUSPENSION ECPS AND INSTALL AND TEST FOR 1KW KITS: $628,186
- ALTERNATIVE TIRE AND WHEEL STUDY: $345,797
