Polaris, Bobcat Recall Utility Vehicles Over Brake Issue

(RTTNews) - Polaris Industries Inc. and Bobcat Co. recalled a total of about 1,700 units of Utility Vehicles (UTVs) for possible collision and crash hazard, according to three separate statements issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. These include 72 units sold in Canada.

In two recalls, Polaris recalled about 1,100 UTVs sold in the U.S., with an additional 19 units that were sold in Canada. Meanwhile, Bobcat recalled 522 UTVs sold in the U.S., with an additional 53 units that were sold in Canada. A total of 1,694 vehicles recalled in the U.S. and Canada.

Both the companies said the rear brake line in all these UTVs could get punctured, causing the rear brakes to fail, posing a collision and crash hazard to the rider.

The recalls involve Model Year 2019 Polaris PRO XD UTVs, Model Year 2017-2018 Brutus UTVs and Model Year 2017-2018 Bobcat 3650 UTVs.

Polaris PRO XD UTVs come in two- and four-seat configurations in a combination of gray, black, and orange colors. Polaris Brutus UTVs come in two-seat configurations in a combination of gray, black, and blue colors. The Bobcat 3650 UTVs are white and black with orange decals.

Polaris said it has received eight reports of rear brake failures, but no reports of collisions, crashes, injuries or deaths involving the Polaris PRO XD UTVs. The company also said it received one report where the rear brake line ruptured while in use, but no untoward reports.

Meanwhile, Bobcat said it received no reports of injuries or incidents so far. The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled utility vehicles and contact a Polaris or Bobcat dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.

All the recalled UTVs were manufactured in the U.S. by Medina, Minnesota-based Polaris Industries. They were sold at Polaris and Bobcat dealers across the U.S. from May 2016 through November 2019 for between $14,600 and $29,000.

