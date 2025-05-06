Polaris Board Member Makes $149K Stock Purchase

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on May 5, involves Gwenne Henricks, Board Member at Polaris (NYSE:PII).

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled that Henricks made a notable purchase of 4,320 shares of Polaris, valuing at $149,990.

As of Tuesday morning, Polaris shares are down by 1.8%, currently priced at $33.31.

Get to Know Polaris Better

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products are retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Polaris

Revenue Challenges: Polaris's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 15.95% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Polaris's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -1.17.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.78, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Polaris's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 47.77 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.28 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 7.6, Polaris presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Polaris's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PII

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PII

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.