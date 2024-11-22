Polaris Announces Leadership Changes with Eastman’s Retirement

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Polaris ( (PII) ) has issued an announcement.

Polaris Inc. will see a leadership change as Stephen L. Eastman, the President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories, plans to retire at the end of 2024. Following his retirement announcement, Eastman’s roles will be redistributed among other company leaders starting January 2025, while he transitions to a strategic advisory role until December 2025, maintaining his current compensation.

For a thorough assessment of PII stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.