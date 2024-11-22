News & Insights

Polaris Announces Leadership Changes with Eastman’s Retirement

November 22, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Polaris ( (PII) ) has issued an announcement.

Polaris Inc. will see a leadership change as Stephen L. Eastman, the President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories, plans to retire at the end of 2024. Following his retirement announcement, Eastman’s roles will be redistributed among other company leaders starting January 2025, while he transitions to a strategic advisory role until December 2025, maintaining his current compensation.

