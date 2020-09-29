Markets
Polaris Announces 10-yr Partnership With Zero Motorcycles - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) has signed a 10-year partnership with Zero Motorcycles in off-road vehicles and snowmobiles. Zero Motorcycles has been designing, manufacturing and advancing electric motorcycles since 2006. Polaris will develop, manufacture and sell electrified ORVs and snowmobiles using Zero's powertrain technology, hardware and software. Polaris aims the first vehicle from the Zero-Polaris partnership debuting by the end of 2021.

"Now is the right time for Polaris, with Zero Motorcycles as a key strategic partner, to implement our rEV'd up initiative and aggressively accelerate our position in powersports electrification," said Scott Wine, CEO of Polaris.

