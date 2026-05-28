Polaris About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PII)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.68, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of PII's recent stock price of $68.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of Polaris Inc to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when PII shares open for trading on 6/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PII is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PII's low point in its 52 week range is $36.73 per share, with $75.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.52.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PII makes up 1.99% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding PII).

In Thursday trading, Polaris Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

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Further PII Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.