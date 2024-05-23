News & Insights

Polarean Imaging Expands Capital with New Share Offer

May 23, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

Polarean Imaging (GB:POLX) has released an update.

Polarean Imaging PLC, a leader in advanced MRI technology for lung function, has announced a successful capital raise of $10 million and is initiating an Open Offer to raise an additional $2.5 million by offering new shares to qualifying shareholders. This strategic move aims to further bolster the company’s position in the pulmonary medicine market, where its FDA-approved XENOVIEW™ technology offers a non-invasive, radiation-free imaging solution for chronic respiratory diseases.

