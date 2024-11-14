News & Insights

Polar Power Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 14, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

An update from Polar Power ( (POLA) ) is now available.

Polar Power, Inc. reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with net sales of $4.9 million, marking a 157% year-over-year increase. The company achieved a gross profit of $1.4 million and net income of $13,000, a significant turnaround from the previous year’s loss. Polar Power continues to see growth in international and military sales, contributing to improved margins, while focusing on expanding its sales pipeline and maintaining its Nasdaq listing through a planned reverse stock split.

