Polar Capital Holdings (AIM:POLR) Price Target Increased by 11.96% to 620.50

The average one-year price target for Polar Capital Holdings (AIM:POLR) has been revised to 620.50 GBX / share. This is an increase of 11.96% from the prior estimate of 554.20 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 GBX to a high of 682.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.80% from the latest reported closing price of 555.00 GBX / share.

Polar Capital Holdings Maintains 8.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 8.35%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polar Capital Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POLR is 0.09%, an increase of 5.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.99% to 3,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 517K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POLR by 13.95% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 506K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares , representing an increase of 52.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POLR by 126.56% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 448K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares , representing an increase of 20.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POLR by 27.77% over the last quarter.

IRCYX - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 303K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 273K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing a decrease of 16.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POLR by 3.60% over the last quarter.

