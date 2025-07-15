Polar Capital Global Financials Trust H1 Pretax Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Polar Capital Global Financials Trust reported profit before tax of 24.2 million pounds for the half year ended 31 May 2025 compared to 89.2 milliion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.59 pence compared to 28.82 pence. On a revenue return basis, pretax profit was 10.9 million pounds compared to 11.0 million pounds. On a revenue return basis, earnings per share was 3.26 pence compared to 3.23 pence.

Total income for the period declined to 29.02 million pounds from 93.39 million pounds, last year.

