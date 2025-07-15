Markets

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust H1 Pretax Profit Declines

July 15, 2025 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Polar Capital Global Financials Trust reported profit before tax of 24.2 million pounds for the half year ended 31 May 2025 compared to 89.2 milliion pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 7.59 pence compared to 28.82 pence. On a revenue return basis, pretax profit was 10.9 million pounds compared to 11.0 million pounds. On a revenue return basis, earnings per share was 3.26 pence compared to 3.23 pence.

Total income for the period declined to 29.02 million pounds from 93.39 million pounds, last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.