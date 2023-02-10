Polar Asset Management Partners Updates Holdings in Viveon Health Acquisition (VHAQ)

Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (VHAQ). This represents 9.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 1.15MM shares and 4.57% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.48% and an increase in total ownership of 4.88% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viveon Health Acquisition. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VHAQ is 0.12%, an increase of 16.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 4,239K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,195K shares representing 11.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mizuho Securities Usa holds 543K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 519K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 360K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cowen Investment Management holds 250K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 80.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VHAQ by 44.36% over the last quarter.

