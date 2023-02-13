Polar Asset Management Partners Updates Holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition (CLAY)

Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.32MM shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (CLAY). This represents 10.84% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 60.00% and an increase in total ownership of 2.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chavant Capital Acquisition. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 59.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLAY is 0.01%, a decrease of 84.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 86.27% to 775K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Periscope Capital holds 138K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing a decrease of 42.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 88K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 51K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 35.72% over the last quarter.

Ayrton Capital holds 38K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing a decrease of 33.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 99.57% over the last quarter.

Walleye Trading holds 34K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLAY by 14.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

