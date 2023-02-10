Polar Asset Management Partners Increases Position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp - (WWAC)

Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.08MM shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp - Class A (WWAC). This represents 9.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.98MM shares and 8.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.05% and an increase in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWAC is 0.17%, an increase of 11.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.87% to 22,585K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,980K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 1,963K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 95.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWAC by 2,932.78% over the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 1,800K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWAC by 18.28% over the last quarter.

Radcliffe Capital Management holds 1,511K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. holds 1,500K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

