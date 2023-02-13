Polar Asset Management Partners Increases Position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp - (PGSS)

Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.07MM shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp - Class A (PGSS). This represents 9.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.92MM shares and 8.53% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGSS is 0.12%, an increase of 47.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.43% to 21,531K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,925K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,800K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,591K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing an increase of 31.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGSS by 42.25% over the last quarter.

HGC Investment Management holds 1,075K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 650K shares, representing an increase of 39.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGSS by 89.75% over the last quarter.

Shaolin Capital Management holds 1,060K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGSS by 33.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.