Polar Asset Management Partners Increases Position in Global Water Resources (GWRS)

Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.28MM shares of Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS). This represents 5.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 1.03MM shares and 4.54% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.19% and an increase in total ownership of 0.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.56% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Water Resources is $17.85. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.56% from its latest reported closing price of $14.33.

The projected annual revenue for Global Water Resources is $50MM, an increase of 14.91%. The projected annual EPS is $0.26, an increase of 15.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Water Resources. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWRS is 0.06%, a decrease of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 7,476K shares. The put/call ratio of GWRS is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 1,074K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning holds 405K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT holds 280K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWRS by 4.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 275K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRS by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 264K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 11.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWRS by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Global Water Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

