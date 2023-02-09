Polar Asset Management Partners Increases Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp - (CCAI)

Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.44MM shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp - Class A (CCAI). This represents 9.57% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.33MM shares and 8.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.67% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cascadia Acquisition Corp -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCAI is 0.13%, an increase of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 14,674K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Castle Creek Arbitrage holds 1,485K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Radcliffe Capital Management holds 1,320K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Linden Advisors holds 1,255K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atalaya Capital Management holds 806K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 735K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

