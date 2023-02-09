Polar Asset Management Partners Increases Position in Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.21MM shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN). This represents 8.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.84MM shares and 7.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.08% and an increase in total ownership of 1.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.50% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bowman Consulting Group is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 12.50% from its latest reported closing price of $27.20.

The projected annual revenue for Bowman Consulting Group is $316MM, an increase of 38.55%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63, an increase of 94.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowman Consulting Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 17.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMN is 0.28%, a decrease of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 5,929K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 755K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 40.47% over the last quarter.

Pembroke Management holds 743K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 42.00% over the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 373K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 34.11% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 335K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 26.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 278K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bowman Consulting Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets.

