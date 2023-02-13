Polar Asset Management Partners Cuts Stake in International Media Acquisition (IMAQ)

Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.20MM shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. Class A (IMAQ). This represents 2.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 7.56% of the company, a decrease in shares of 88.89% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Media Acquisition. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 54.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAQ is 0.06%, a decrease of 70.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 87.15% to 2,365K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nomura Holdings holds 1,332K shares representing 15.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 204K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAQ by 49.04% over the last quarter.

Mizuho Securities Usa holds 126K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company.

Meteora Capital holds 119K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 119.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAQ by 38.19% over the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 100K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

