Polar Asset Management Partners Cuts Stake in Abri SPAC I (ASPA)

Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Abri SPAC I Inc (ASPA). This represents 3.35% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abri SPAC I. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPA is 0.12%, a decrease of 14.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.36% to 4,654K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Karpus Management holds 702K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPA by 4.74% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 415K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 400K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atw Spac Management holds 400K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cvi Holdings holds 195K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPA by 4.16% over the last quarter.

Abri SPAC I Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Abri is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its target operates in, Abri intends to pursue prospective targets that provide disruptive technological innovation in a range of traditionally managed industries with particular emphasis on the financial services industry. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.

