Polar Asset Management Makes Whopping Increase to their North American Construction (NOA) Holdings

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,155,115 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA). This represents 10.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1,611,549 shares and 5.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 95.78% and an increase in total ownership of 5.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Cannell Capital Llc holds 2,800,757 shares representing 10.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589,786 shares, representing an increase of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 9.81% over the last quarter.

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp holds 2,200,243 shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151,636 shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal /can/ holds 1,233,640 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,790 shares, representing an increase of 98.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 1,358.53% over the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 1,110,100 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 1,038,001 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043,278 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOA by 14.22% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in North American Construction Group Ltd. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 9.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to North American Construction Group Ltd is 0.2467%, a decrease of 4.9194%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 15,859,790 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.