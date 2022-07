WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - Poland's unemployment rate fell to 4,9% in June according to preliminary data, Deputy Labour Minister Stanislaw Szwed was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP on Wednesday.

In May the unemployment rate was 5.1%.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

