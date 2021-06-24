Poland's unemployment rate falls to 6.1% in May

Adds unemployment rate as measured by BAEL for Q1 2021

June 24 (Reuters) - Poland's registered unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in May compared with 6.3% in April, statistics office data showed on Thursday, in line with analysts' expectations of 6.1%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 1.027 million last month.

The unemployment rate as measured by the Labour Force Survey (BAEL) was at 4.0% in the first quarter of 2021, the statistics office said.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal and Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.