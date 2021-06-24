Poland's unemployment rate falls to 6.1% in May

Poland's registered unemployment rate fell to 6.1% in May compared with 6.3% in April, statistics office data showed on Thursday, in line with analysts' expectations of 6.1%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 1.027 million last month.

