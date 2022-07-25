Poland's unemployment rate falls to 4.9% in June

July 25 (Reuters) - Poland's registered unemployment rate fell to 4.9% in June compared with 5.1% in May, statistics office data showed on Monday, below analysts' expectations of 5.0%.

The statistics office also said that the number of registered unemployed was 818,000 last month.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Maria Gieldon)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.